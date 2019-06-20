WEDNESDAY PM FORECAST: Scattered severe storms, hot and humid on Thursday

TODAY: Clouds keep breaking up through the afternoon, mostly to partly cloudy skies. This evening strong to severe storms develop to the NW. This evening into tonight we'll be watching for storms reaching us with hail & damaging winds being the biggest threat. Make sure your car is covered once you get home. 60% chance of storms. High: 92, Winds SW 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening and overnight storms will pose a severe threat. These storms will be scattered but the potential for strong storms is there. 60% chance of storms early tonight. Then back to partly cloudy skies after the storms pass. Low: 75, Winds: SW 10 mph.