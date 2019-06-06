Wednesday Night Forecast: Few showers overnight, storms possible tomorrow (especially south) Video

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 6-5-19

OVERNIGHT: A few showers and storms possible toward daybreak in our area. Chances at 30% to 40%. Lows: Low 70s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A few morning showers and storms through about 9 AM. Then, becoming mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, isolated storms. 40% chance in Deep East Texas where some storms could be strong to severe. Main threats: Large hail and damaging winds. Highs: Middle to upper 80s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A few showers possible, a 30% chance. A nearby front moving in for the afternoon. Low: 72. High: 87. Winds: Southwest to Northwest 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Heat index values both Saturday & Sunday 95°-104°. Low: 71. High: 90. Winds NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies and very warm. Low: 70. High: 91. Winds: North 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Less Humid. Low: 69. High: 87. Winds: North 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm Low: 64. High: 85. Winds: NNE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 62. High: 87. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.