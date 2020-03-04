Wednesday Noon Forecast: Rain continues this afternoon

REST OF TODAY: Rainfall totals will be between. 1″-2″ area wide. We’ll see struggling temperatures in the 50s and breezy conditions. Chance of rain: 100%. High: 54. Winds: NE 15-20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Rain will be decreasing throughout the night with cooler temperatures in place. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 46. Winds: N 10 MPH,

TOMORROW: Decreasing clouds with warmer temperatures and mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. High: 66. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with mild temperatures. Low: 42. High: 66. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with mild temperatures. Low: 40. High: 67. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a late chance of rain. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 45. High: 67. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances throughout the day. Much warmer in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 60. High: 75. Winds: S 15 MPH.