Wednesday Night Forecast: Warm & breezy Thursday, colder by Friday

THIS EVENING: Passing high clouds and cool. Temperatures to the 50s. Wind: East, SE 0-5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A milder start for the morning. Variable clouds. Lows in the lower to middle 40s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine. Breezy and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: South 15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT into FRIDAY MORNING: A 20% chance of a few showers, mainly east of HWY 259 with a cold front overnight. Most areas will stay dry with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures Friday morning in the 50s to near 60. Wind: Southwest 10-15 mph, becoming Northwest 15 mph after sunrise.

FRIDAY: A 10% to 20% chance of morning rain ending by 9 AM. Variable clouds, breezy, and colder. Low temperatures occur through mid-morning into the lower to middle 50s. Afternoon highs rebound back into the middle 50s and near 60. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds continue to linger, but there will be sunshine at times. Low: 44. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Windy and warmer. Low: 47. High: 70. Wind: SSW 15-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain showers and an isolated storm for the late afternoon into the evening. Low: 59. High: 69. Wind: Southwest, becoming Northwest late evening at 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds continue and colder. Low: 37. High: 46. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few clouds. Cool day. Low: 31. High: 55. Wind: South, SW 10 mph.