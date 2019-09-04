Wednesday Night Forecast: Triple-digit temperatures return to end the week

For the first time in nearly 10 days, we’ve seen the return of triple-digit temperatures to East Texas. Tyler reached 101 this afternoon. There are more hot days ahead, but the humidity is projected to stay low through the weekend. That means highs could reach between 101-103 in the afternoon while heat indices stay up to 105. A slight increase in humidity next week

THIS EVENING: Clear skies and a hot evening. Temperatures gradually come out of the 90s and into the 80s & 70s. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Another mild night. Lows: some upper 60s to mainly lower 70s. Wind: East 0-5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny and hot. Highs: upper 90s to 101. Wind: NNW 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Humidity is staying low, allowing our temperatures to rise above 100 degrees. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: upper 90s and near 100 (feeling like between 100-105). Wind: SW 5 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: A few clouds passing through. Hotter. Lows: lower to middle 70s. Highs: upper 90s to lower 100s. Wind: SSW 10 mph Saturday and South 5-10 mph Sunday.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny and a few more clouds. Low: lower 70s. Highs upper 90s. Slight increase in the humidity. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: A tad more humid. A 10% chance of rain and some storms (mostly Deep East Texas). Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the middle 90s. Wind: South, Southeast 10 mph.