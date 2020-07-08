Wednesday Night Forecast: The heat takes over to end this week

Heat Advisory in effect from
1 PM Thursday to 8 PM Saturday parts of our area.

Regardless, all of us will experience heat index temperatures above 105° at times. Stay safe outdoors. Read more about the Heat Advisory here.

THIS EVENING: Skies becoming mostly clear and muggy. Temperatures in the 80s. Wind: SW to South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds return toward daybreak. Humid. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: South, SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: After brief morning clouds, sunshine takes over and heating up more. High: 93. Wind: SW 10 mph. Heat index 100° – 108°.

FRIDAY: AM clouds to sunshine. Humid. Low: 77. High: 94. Wind: SW 10 mph. Heat index 102° – 110°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and even hotter. Low: 77. High: 96. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Hottest day as we near 100°. Low: 78. High: 99. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Continued hot and dry. Low: 76. High: 98. Wind: SW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Hot & humid. Low: 76. High: 96. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 96. Wind: South 10 mph.

