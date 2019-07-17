Wednesday Night Forecast: The heat continues, more relief coming soon

The heat wave of 2019 is underway across the country. Temperatures ramping up to the middle and upper 90s (even triple digits) across the central part of the country. For us, we will see temperatures a few degrees higher, but no sign of triple-digit air temperatures for us yet.

Late this weekend and next week, the heat high will retreat to the west starting Sunday. This will allow a few isolated storms possible as early as Saturday and Sunday in southern areas, with a better rain chance associated with a cold front by Monday and Tuesday. This could bring another bout of temporary heat/humidity relief by next week! Stay tuned for updates.

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 7-18-19

THIS EVENING: A few isolated showers in southern areas ending. Clouds clear and skies become mostly clear. Temperatures from the 90s to the 80s & 70s. Wind: SW, becoming South 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increasing as daybreak approaches. Very warm. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: South, SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds decrease by midday, and afternoon sunshine. Breezy and humid. Highs: 93-97. Wind: SW, becoming South 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Breezy at times and hot. Low: 77. High: 95. Winds: South 15 mph.

SATURDAY & SATURDAY: Morning clouds to a partly sunny into the afternoon. Hot and very humid. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: 94-96. Wind: South 10 mph. Afternoon heat index will make it feel like 103° – 109°. A 10% to 20% chance of isolated PM showers in Deep East Texas and far eastern areas.

MONDAY: An approaching cold front will bring a few storms in the area. Remaining very warm. Chances of rain and storms at 20% (could increase). Low: 76. High: 93. Wind: South, becoming North 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, still about a 20% chance of rain. Otherwise, some lower humidity. Low: lower 70s. Highs: upper 80s to around 90. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Lower humidity, still warm. Low: 72. High: 90. Wind: NE 10 mph.