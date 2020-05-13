Wednesday Night Forecast: The heat continues, heavy rain likely this weekend

THIS EVENING: Isolated showers ending after 8 PM. Decreasing clouds. Temperatures to the 70s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds return and a 10% to 20% chance of a few showers for areas near I-30. Lows: middle 60s to near 70. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A brief morning shower for northern counties. Otherwise, an isolated shower or a storm in the afternoon. Overall rain chances at 10% to 20%. Clouds in the morning to sunshine in the afternoon. Very warm. High: 86. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Storms are possible in the afternoon, chances at 30%. Very warm. Low: 70. High: 86. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain and storms are likely, chances at 70%. A low risk of severe weather, but heavy rain is likely. Low: 71. High: 82. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: More rain and storms possible, chances at 70%. Flood threat through the weekend with 2-3 inches possible. Low: 65. High: 76. Wind: East, SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: More showers possible, chances at 30% to 40%. Low: 63. High: 82. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds decrease. Sunshine returning and comfortable. Low: 62. High: 84. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Passing clouds and a nice day. Low: 60. High: 83. Wind: East 5-10 mph.