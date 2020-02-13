Wednesday Night Forecast: Sunshine & drier conditions return Thursday

THIS EVENING: Cloudy skies and chilly. Temperatures fall into the 40s. Wind: West, NW 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds continue, but slowly decrease. Colder. Lows: middle 30s to near 40. Increasing North wind 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds, and then they decreasing into the afternoon to mainly sunny skies. Highs: upper 40s to lower 50s. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: A frost and freeze for the morning. Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 30. High: 54. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Milder day. Low: 34. High: 62. Wind: South-SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and much warmer. A 10% chance of rain. Low: 53. High: 73. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: A 20% chance of rain. Mild. Low: 60. High: 75. Wind: Southwest 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain showers and an isolated thunderstorm possible with a cold front, chances at 40%. Morning temperatures in the 60s, and then drop to the 50s in the afternoon. Wind: Southwest, becoming North 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Remaining cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Colder. Low: 42. High: 47. Wind: NE 15 mph.