Wednesday Night Forecast: Storms return to East Texas Thursday

THIS EVENING: Clear skies and warm. Temperatures in the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds start to increase toward sunrise. Lows: lower 70s to upper 60s. Wind: SW 5 mph.

THURSDAY: A cold front moving into our area, triggering afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be gusty at times. Rain chances at 30% to 40%. Still humid. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: Becoming NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and continued humid. The front remains in the area to produce more scattered showers and a few storms. Very humid. Rain chances at 30%. Lows: lower 70s and upper 60s. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A partly cloudy sky and remaining warm and muggy. Just a 10% chance of rain in the afternoon hours. Low: 70. High: 91. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and a 20% to 30% chance of rain late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night ahead of a cold front. During the day, very warm. Low: 70. High: 92. Wind: SW, becoming North 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A 30% chance of rain through midday. Much cooler and windy. Morning lows in the lower to middle 60s. Clouds clearing in the afternoon. Highs: middle 70s to near 80. Wind: NE 15 mph, with gusts over 20 mph at times.

TUESDAY: Fall weather settles in! Much cooler morning with lows in the 50s and some 40s possible! Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. Wind: ENE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: After a chilly morning, more sunshine and warmer in the afternoon. Lows: lower 50s and some 40s in rural areas possible. Daytime highs in the lower to middle 80s. Wind: South 10 mph.

