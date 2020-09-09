Wednesday Night Forecast: Spotty storms tonight, some cooler weather Thursday

THIS EVENING: Scattered t-storms in a few areas, mainly west of HWY 69 and north of I-20. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly cloudy with drizzle increasing by morning. Lows: lower to middle 70s. Wind: East, turning NE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: A cold front in our area. Cooler air expected for far western areas. However, more clouds and drizzle to PM t-storms (40% chance). Highs: lower to middle 80s and lower 90s mostly east of HWY 69, western areas (north of HWY 21) in the 70s to near 80. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Continued mostly cloudy with isolated showers, a 20% chance. Low: 69. High: 87. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Rain chance at 20%.

SATURDAY: Continued warm with an isolated shower. Partly cloudy. More sun at times. Low: 69. High: 89. Wind: North 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Another front arrives, bringing clouds and a few showers possible. Rain chance at 20%. Low: 71. High: 89. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Not as warm with additional rain at times, a 20% to 30% chance. Low: 70. High: 85. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Lower rain chances and a break in the richer humid. A 20% chance in southern areas. Low: 69. High: 86. Wind: East 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 69. High: 88. Wind: South 5 mph.