Wednesday Night Forecast: Spotty storms Thursday & cooler by Friday

THIS EVENING: Isolated showers under a mostly cloudy sky. Rain ending after 8 PM. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy and staying mild. Low: 71. Wind: NE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms in the daytime heating, a 40% chance. High: 86. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds clearing as a front moves to our east. Humidity decreasing and breezy. Low: 67. High: 84. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies. Cooler. Low: upper 50s to near 60. Highs: upper 70s to lower 80s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: More clouds at times in Deep East Texas with a weak tropical system in the Gulf. Otherwise, sunshine and unseasonably cool weather. Lows in the 60s to upper 50s. Highs to the lower 80s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: A few more clouds at times. Staying dry and comfortable weather. Low: 60. High: 82. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine and passing clouds. Low: 64. High: 84. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine. Low: 66. High: 86. Wind: East 5-10 mph.