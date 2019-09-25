Wednesday Night Forecast: Small rain chances tomorrow & this weekend

THIS EVENING: Clear skies and very warm. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT INTO THURSDAY MORNING: Variable clouds returning. Another mild start. Lows: lower 70s and some upper 60s. Wind: South, SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. A 10% chance of rain north of I-20 during the day. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: South-SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, humid, and breezy. Low: 73. High: 91. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and a 20% chance of rain showers and an isolated storm. Not as hot, but still humid. Low: 74. Highs: middle to upper 80s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A 10% to 20% chance of rain. Warmer. Low: 74. High: 91. Wind: Southeast 10-15 mph.

MONDAY through WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and hotter. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: lower 90s. Wind: SE 10 mph.