Wednesday Night Forecast: Scattered strong storms this evening, few showers this weekend from tropical system

Two East Texas cities reached 100° this afternoon: Linden at 101°, Sulphur Springs at 100°. It felt above 100 degrees today. This trend continues tomorrow as it will remain hot. Tonight, scattered strong storms are possible in central and northern areas. They will end after 12 AM.

We are also monitoring major tropical development in the next 24 hours. This storm will become Barry, and has the potential to become a Category 1 hurricane as it makes landfall Saturday. For East Texas, we do expect some rain chances this weekend for our area. Read more about the tropical system here.

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 7-10-19

THIS EVENING: Scattered storms increasing after 7 PM. Some could be strong to severe with a damaging wind threat as the primary concern. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE, turning NE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Storms end after 12 AM. Then, mainly clear to partly cloudy. Very humid. Lows: middle to upper 70s. Wind: NNW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A weak cold front arrives, and a 20% to 30% chance of a few showers or t-storms in the afternoon. Still hot. Low: 77. High: 93-95. Wind: NNE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds. Still hot and humid. A 10% chance of a few afternoon storms in eastern areas, 30% in parts of Deep East Texas. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Impacts from the tropical system possible, including a 30% to 40% chance of rain and storms. Not as hot. Low: 72. Highs: middle to upper 80s. Wind: Northeast 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: A 30% chance for some rain and storms – heavier rain likely to occur into Louisiana. Mostly cloudy and milder. Low: 73. High: 88. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Humid. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 70. High: 89. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of a shower. Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 72. High: 92. Winds: South-SW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Hotter. Low: 75. High: 93. Winds: SW 10 mph.