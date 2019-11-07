Wednesday Night Forecast: Rain with colder temperatures on Thursday

THIS EVENING: Cloudy and mild. Temperatures staying in the 60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy and areas of light rain to develop toward morning. Rain chances best north of I-20 before sunrise. However, some mist and drizzle possible in Deep East Texas. Lows: upper 50s and around 60. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain likely along with an isolated storm, chances at 70%. Turning colder by midday through late afternoon. Temperatures start near 60 and rise to the lower 60s (upper 60s and near 70 in southern counties), and then fall back into the 50s and some 40s late afternoon and evening. Wind: South, turning North 15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT into FRIDAY MORNING: Rain ending after 2 AM. Clouds remain, but colder. Lows near 40, but feeling like the 30s. Wind: North-Northeast 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds slowly clear into the afternoon. Breezy and chilly. High: upper 40s to lower 50s. Wind: Northeast 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. A frost and light freeze possible for the morning, and a cool afternoon. Low: 34. High: 62. Wind: South 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy during the day with clouds increasing Sunday evening. Warmer afternoon. Low: 44. High: 69. Wind: South 10 mph. A stronger cold front arrives early Monday morning.

MONDAY: Much colder with a 40% chance of rain. Morning temperatures in the lower to middle 50s, then fall with the Arctic front to the middle and upper 30s (lower 40s south). Wind: South, quickly becoming NE 20 mph after 7 AM, gusts over 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds, but much colder. A freeze likely with lows in the upper 20s. Highs: middle 40s. Wind: North 15 mph, making it feel like the 30s in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies but a cold day. Hard freeze likely with lows in the lower 20s. Afternoon temperatures in the middle 40s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.