Rain & snow mix possible tonight, sunshine back Thursday

One final round of precipitation on the way tonight. This batch will arrive after 10 PM and could mix with some sleet and snow. Temperatures will approach freezing, but our weather impacts should be very little – the exception being elevated surfaces.

Below are the current conditions in East Texas.

Below is the current look at the precipitation that is on the way from the west.

Click here to see the Interactive Radar –

taking you down to street level, and you can also check Futurecast.

STORM TEAM FORECAST:

THIS EVENING: Cloudy & chilly. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 30s, feeling like the lower 30s and some upper 20s. Light rain and/or snow showers increase after 10 PM. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Between 10 PM and 3 AM, a winter mix possible, especially north of HWY 79. Temperatures drop into the middle and some lower 30s. While some areas might approach freezing, accumulation or winter impact looks to be possible north of I-20 and near I-30. After 3 AM, temperatures dropping to lower 30s. By daybreak, decreasing clouds. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds with the sun returning. Cold! High: 46. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: A cold morning with lows in the 20s and 30s. Mostly sunny and milder for the afternoon. High: 63. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Slightly cooler thanks to a weak cold front. A few passing clouds. Low: 40. High: 60. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, windy and warmer. A 20% chance of rain late day. Low: 50. High: 72. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds return with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 53. High: 57. Wind: South, turning North 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and some storms. Lows: 47-53. Highs: upper 50s to upper 60s. Wind: East, South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 53. High: 70. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.