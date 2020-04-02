Wednesday Night Forecast: Rain returns late Thursday, strong storms possible Friday

THIS EVENING: High clouds and cool. Temperatures to the 60s and 50s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds and not as cold. Lows: lower to middle 50s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy through the morning with peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. A 30% chance of rain and storms west of HWY 259 after 4 PM. Highs: lower 70s. Wind: SE 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY EVENING into FRIDAY MORNING: Rain showers and a few storms through early overnight. Very mild. Lows: upper 50s to around 60. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and more humid. Scattered t-storms are likely after 3 PM, some could be strong to severe. Highs in the middle to upper 70s. Wind: South 10 mph. Chance of rain at 60%, and greatest south of I-20.

SATURDAY: Periods of rain continue and cooler. Rain chances: 40% central and north, 60% south. Low: 54. High: 63. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Still a 30% chance of rain. Low: 56. High: 74. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: More storms possible with warmer temperatures. Low: 64. High: 78. Wind: South 5-10 mph. Rain chances at 40%.

TUESDAY: Showers possible, chances at 30%. Humid. Low: 66. High: 82. Wind: SW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Storms possible, chances at 40%. Low: 68. High: 80. Wind: South 10 mph.