Wednesday Night Forecast: Rain returning through the night, sunshine Thursday

Tonight, rain is moving back in. Rain will gradually fill in for the night hours – but ending overnight.

THIS EVENING: Cloudy skies with rain increasing from west to east. Breezy and cool. Temperatures in the 50s. Wind: NE, turning North 15 mph.

OVERNIGHT into THURSDAY MORNING: Rain likely, ending by 6 AM. Cloudy and breezy. Colder. Lows fall to the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wind: North 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds from northwest to southeast. Sunshine for all by midday to early afternoon. Milder. High: 67. Wind: Northwest 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Chilly morning after sunshine. Low: 42. High: 66. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to increasing high clouds during the afternoon. Milder. Low: 40. High: 67. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and warm. A 20% chance of rain in the evening and night hours. Low: 46. High: 68. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: A 30% chance of rain. Breezy and muggy. Low: 58. High: 72. Wind: South-SW 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer afternoon. Low: 60. High: 76. Wind: South-SW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds return again. Humid. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 62. High: 77. Wind: SW 10 mph.