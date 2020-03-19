Wednesday Night Forecast: Rain increases to end the week

OVERNIGHT: Rain showers to pick up toward morning, chances at 60%. Cloudy. Lows in the middle to upper 60s. Wind: South 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain likely, along with storms. Chance of rain 90%. Some rain heavy at times. In the afternoon and evening, a few stronger t-storms are possible. Highs: upper 70s. Wind: South 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain showers still possible, especially south of I-20. Chances of rain at 80%. Turning cooler. Morning temperatures in the 60s, and then falling into the 50s for the afternoon. Wind: North 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain remains possible, especially in Deep East Texas, increasing in the late afternoon and evening. A 20% to 30% chance. Low: 44. High: 58. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain likely, chances at 70%. Rain mostly through the early afternoon. Low: 51. High: 59. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Becoming warmer. Partly cloudy. Less than a 20% chance of rain. Low: 51. High: 68. Wind: Southeast 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Isolated shower possible. Low: 57. High: 75. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 64. High: 82. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.