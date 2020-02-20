Wednesday Night Forecast: Rain ends Thursday morning, cold weather into Friday

THIS EVENING: Widespread rain continues. At times, it will be heavy. A cold evening, temperatures in the 40s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph, making it feel like the 30s.

OVERNIGHT into THURSDAY MORNING: Rain likely, chances near 100%. Some rain could be heavy, totaling 1-3 inches when the rain ends Thursday morning. Chilly night. Lows: lower 40s and a few upper 30s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Early morning rain ending by midday, chances at 60% to 80%. Afternoon clearing of clouds from north to south. Quite cold. High: lower to middle 40s. Wind: NE 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. A nicer day but still cold. Low: 31. High: 49. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine with some clouds returning by the late afternoon and evening. Milder. Low: 32. High: 55. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 30% chance of showers in the afternoon and evening. Breezy and warmer. Low: 46. High: 63. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Staying mild with a cold front arriving in the morning. Low: 49. High: 65. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds and becoming colder with a secondary push of colder air. Low: 45. High: 55. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Passing clouds and colder. Low: 32. High: 46. Wind: NW 15 mph.