Wednesday Night Forecast: Rain ends Thursday morning as milder weather returns

Dense Fog Advisory issued for western counties

until 9 AM Thursday morning. See county list here.

THIS EVENING: Steady rain, but there will be breaks. A cold evening, but temperatures are rising. Temperatures climb to the middle 40s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Scattered showers continue, chances at 70%. Otherwise, cloudy with reduced visibility and some dense fog in East Texas. Official lows in the middle 40s early Thursday morning but rising to the upper 40s by Thursday daybreak. Wind: Southeast, turning East-NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain continues through the late morning to early afternoon, chances at 60%. Then, late afternoon sunshine possible as clouds clear from the northwest to the southeast. High: 56. Wind: turning Northwest 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine returns and milder. Low: 36. High: 60. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Passing clouds, but a seasonal day. Low: 35. High: 63. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: More clouds and a slight rain chance (20% central & north, 30% south). Low: 48. High: 59. Wind: Southeast 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer. Low: 48. High: 66. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and a few t-storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Rain chance at 40%. Low: 54. High: 67. Wind: Southwest, turning NW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Low: 44. High: 61. Wind: NW 10 mph.