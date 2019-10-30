Wednesday Night Forecast: Rain ending, sunshine tomorrow & cold

THIS EVENING: Waves of rain continue through the next several hours, shifting east and southeast. Cold! Temperatures falling to the 40s and some 30s with an increasing Northwest wind at 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

OVERNIGHT: Very cold as rain ends in Deep East Texas after 4 AM. Clouds clearing. Lows in the lower to middle 30s, but with a strong NW wind 10-20 mph, it will feel like the 20s!

THURSDAY: Clouds continue to clear with sunshine returning. Colder day. High: 48. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT (TRICK-OR-TREATING): Mostly clear and cold. Temperatures in the 40s to the 30s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

EARLY FRIDAY MORNING: A frost and a freeze likely with low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wind: NW turning SE 0-5 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and a tad milder. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Another front moving in. No rain, but a few clouds. Low: 38. High: 56. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a slightly warmer afternoon. Low: 36. High: 60. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds and a 10% chance of rain. Low: 43. High: 66. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Warmer. Low: 57. High: 73. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain or storms. Low: 60. High: 72. Wind: SE 10 mph.