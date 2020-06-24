Wednesday Night Forecast: Rain chances decrease as African dust increases

THIS EVENING: Isolated showers ending after 9 PM. Skies briefly become clear. Temperatures to the 70s. Wind: East 0-5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds with fog and drizzle possible. Lows: around 70. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

THURSDAY: A Southeast wind returns leading to warmer and more humid conditions. Storms remain possible in the afternoon heat of the day. Chances at 20% to 40%. Also, some African dust will be seen in the South sky. High: 88. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 20% chance of rain or storms in the afternoon. Otherwise, hazy skies and humid thanks to African dust. Low: 72. High: 87. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain chances increase to a 30% chance for the afternoon. Humid and warm. Low: 72. High: 89. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: A 20% chance of rain in the afternoon heat. Very muggy. Low: 73. High: 90. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hotter. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine with clouds. Low: 75. High: 92. Wind: SW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine with clouds. Hot and humid. Low: 76. High: 93. Wind: SW 10 mph.