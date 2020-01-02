Wednesday Night Forecast: Rain & brief warm-up for the next 24 hours

THIS EVENING: Cloudy and cool. Temperatures holding steady in the 50s and 40s. Wind: South 10-15 mph. Showers increasing in southern areas.

OVERNIGHT: Rain increases for areas along and south of I-20. A few bands of heavier rain and isolated t-storms are possible. Milder air moving in from the Gulf of Mexico. Temperatures hold steady and rise to the lower 50s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain likely and continues for areas south of I-20. Feeling warmer and breezy. High: 64. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. Chance of rain: less than 40% north of I-20, areas along HWY 31 and north of HWY 79 at a 40% to 60% chance, and south of HWY 79 at an 80% chance of rain. This rain ends late afternoon and evening. A cold front arriving on Friday morning.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds, then afternoon sunshine. Windy and colder. Low: 44. High: 54. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A brief frost and light freeze possible in the morning. Low: 34. High: 58. Wind: West, SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Passing clouds. Warmer in the afternoon. Low: 41. High: 67. Wind: Southwest 10 mph.

MONDAY: More clouds with a cold front arriving in the afternoon. Low: 45. High: 67. Wind: Southwest, turning NW 10-15 mph. A 20% chance of rain.

TUESDAY: Sunshine and cooler. Low: 37. High: 55. Wind: NW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few clouds returning. Warmer again. Low: 34. High: 65. Wind: South 10-15 mph.