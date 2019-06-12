Wednesday Night Forecast: One more day of low humidity, muggy & windy weekend, storms return Sunday

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 6-12-19

OVERNIGHT: Clouds clear and a cooler night. Areas of dew by morning. Lows: upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds: North 0-5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very pleasant. Highs: lower to middle 80s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Breezy & warmer, humidity rising. Lows: upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs: upper 80s to around 90. Winds: South 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and very humid. A 10% chance for an afternoon shower in southern areas. Low: 72. High: 91. Winds: South 20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% to 40% chance for showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 87. Winds: South-SW 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Low: 73. High: 83. Winds: South-SW 15 mph.

TUESDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms, mostly cloudy. Low: 72. High: 88. Winds: South-SW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 20% chance of a storm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. More humid and warmer. Low: 73. High: 90. Winds: SSW 15 mph.