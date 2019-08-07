Wednesday Night Forecast: Nearing 100 degrees as dry weather continues

As temperatures rise to the century mark, we will see the dry weather pattern kick up a notch. There are no burn bans in East Texas at this time. With the long-range forecast showing essentially no rain perhaps through the next 10 days, we will become more concerned with drought conditions.

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 8-7-19

THIS EVENING: Clear and humid. Temperatures from the 90s to the 80s. Wind: South, SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Sultry. Lows: middle to upper 70s. Wind: South, turning SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny after some morning clouds. Hot! Highs: middle 90s to around 100. Heat Advisory in effect through Thursday evening – heat index temperatures as high as 108°. Wind: Southwest, turning South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny and hotter. Low: 80. High: 99. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Even hotter. Numerous locations are likely to hit their first 100-degree day. Lows: middle to upper 70s. Highs upper 90s to as high as 101! Wind: Southwest to South 10 mph. Heat indices to 105° or higher.

MONDAY through WEDNESDAY: Mainly to partly sunny. Very hot. Lows: middle to upper 70s. Highs: upper 90s to mostly lower 100s. Wind: Southwest to South 10 mph, perhaps a NW wind on Wednesday.





