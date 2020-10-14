Wednesday Night Forecast: Much colder tomorrow afternoon

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear and warm. Temperatures to the 70s and 60s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds. Much milder overnight and early morning. Lows: middle 60s. Wind: South, SW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A cold front moving in during the day. Temperatures south of I-20 to rise to the upper 70s to the middle 80s, and then abruptly dropping to the 60s and 50s after the frontal passage around midday to early afternoon. A 20% chance of rain. Wind: Southwest, turning North 15 mph, with gusts to 20-25 mph in the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Clouds clearing to our south, and sunshine in the afternoon. Chilly. Low: 49. High: 69. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Much colder morning. Coldest start since mid-April. Lows: lower 40s. Sunshine and a cool afternoon. Breezy. Highs: middle 70s. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds during the day. Low: 64. High: 78. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer. A nearby front brings a 20% chance of rain. Low: 65. High: 80. Wind: South, turning North 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Warmer afternoon with increasing humidity. Low: 64. High: 83. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and more humid. Low: 65. High: 85. Wind: South 10 mph.