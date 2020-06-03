Wednesday Night Forecast: More heat to end the week

THIS EVENING: Mostly clear and humid. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A few clouds after sunrise. Very warm. Low: 73. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine with fewer clouds. A pop-up t-storm possible in the afternoon. Chance under 10%. Hot. High: 92. Wind: SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny and hot. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A few clouds. Hottest day of the year perhaps. Low: 74. High: 94. Wind: South, turning ENE 5 mph.

Starting Sunday: Impacts from Tropical Storm Cristobal is possible.

SUNDAY: Clouds increase. A 20% to 30% chance of t-storms starting in the afternoon, higher chances across Deep East Texas. Low: 73. High: 91. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Storms chances increasing with Cristobal moving near East Texas along the TX/LA border, chances at 40%. Low: 72. High: 78. Wind: NW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Cristobal moves out, and only a 20% chance of rain. Partly cloudy and much warmer. Low: 70. High: 91. Wind: SW, turning North 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A slight drop in the humidity but still warm. Low: 69. High: 89. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.