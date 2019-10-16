Wednesday Night Forecast: More clouds with cooler temperatures

THIS EVENING: Mainly cloudy with the high clouds continuing. Temperatures drop into the lower 60s and 50s. Wind: North 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows fall to the middle to upper 40s and around 50. Wind: East 0-5 mph.

THURSDAY: High clouds continue for our area, even mostly to mainly cloudy in southern areas at times. A cool day. Highs: upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: East 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine returns and a warmer afternoon. Low: 49. High: 76. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer, and breezy. Low: 62. High: 82. Wind: SW 10 mph, turning North 10 mph with a weak front moving in, then dissipating.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 PM in central and northern areas. This chance increases to a 40% to 60% chance Sunday night and into Monday morning with a cold front. A warm and humid day. Low: 65. High: 86. Wind: SSW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Morning rain ending over southern areas shortly after sunrise, chance at 20% to 30%. Then, decreasing clouds and a cooler day. Low: 54. High: 70. Wind: NNW 15 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and a nicer day. Low: 49. High: 76. Wind: WSW 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and warmer. Low: 52. High: 79. Wind: South 10 mph.