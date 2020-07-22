Wednesday Night Forecast: Monitoring tropics for more storms by Friday

THIS EVENING: An isolated t-storm ending by 9 PM. Clouds clear. Temperatures in the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy and humid. Lows: middle 70s. Patchy fog in a few areas. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

THURSDAY: A 10% chance of t-storms in the afternoon for Deep East Texas, otherwise more sunshine and hotter. High: 94. Wind: East 10 mph.

THURSDAY EVENING & NIGHT: Mainly clear skies and another warm night. Low: 76. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A disturbance from the Gulf brings a few showers and storms, especially south of I-20 and for Deep East Texas. Rain chances 30% to 40%. High: 92. Wind: East 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% to 30% chance of t-storms. The rain chance is greatest in Deep East Texas. Low: 75. High: 92. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: An isolated storm in southern areas, otherwise partly cloudy. Low: 75. High: 92. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY through WEDNESDAY: Isolated PM t-storms with daytime heating. A mixture of clouds and sunshine. Lows: middle to lower 70s. Highs: lower 90s. Wind: SE to South 5-10 mph.