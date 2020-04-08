Wednesday Night Forecast: Lower humidity tomorrow, severe storms possible this weekend

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear skies. A 10% chance of a pop-up storm for SW counties until 9 PM. Otherwise, dry and humid. Temperatures fall to the 70s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A cold front arriving Thursday morning. A few clouds, and an isolated shower possible. Lows: middle 60s to lower 60s. Wind: Southwest, becoming Northeast 15 mph.

THURSDAY: A cold front moves south into Deep East Texas after sunrise. A cooler day, with showers increasing after 3 PM south of I-20. Rain chances 30% to 40% and more likely in southern areas. Highs: lower to middle 70s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: More comfortable with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 51. High: 68. Wind: East 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain and storms likely, chances at 60%. Heavy rain the primary threat, but there are indications that a few severe storms could occur. Stay tuned for updates and be weather aware. Low: 54. High: 69. Wind: SE 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds with a 20% chance of rain for the morning. Clouds clearing into the afternoon. Low: 58. High: 74. Wind: West 10 mph.

MONDAY: A stronger cold front arrives Sunday night into Monday, making it a cooler day. Low: 43. High: 64. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Passing clouds and cool. A chilly morning. Lows: lower 40s. High: 63. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Colder start to the day but warmer in the afternoon hours. Low: 38. High: 68. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.