Wednesday Night Forecast: Light rain overnight, warmer days to come

THIS EVENING: Cloudy with light rain increasing. At times, sleet pellets will mix with the rain. Temperatures drop into the 30s. Wind: South, SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with passing rain. Chances increase to 60%. Most rain light. Cold. Lows in the middle 30s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with rain likely through early afternoon. Rain chances 40% to 60%. Rain ends in Deep East Texas after 2 PM. Decreasing clouds with a cold front. Cool day. High: 49. Wind: South, turning NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cool. A frost & light freeze in the morning. Lows in the upper 20s to around 30. High: 55. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer. Low: 32. High: 58. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 36. High: 60. Wind: Southeast 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Variable clouds but a milder afternoon. Low: 44. High: 62. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Warmer day with sunshine. Low: 47. High: 69. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures return above average in the afternoon. Mostly to partly sunny. Low: 48. High: 70. Wind: South 5-10 mph.