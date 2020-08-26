Wednesday Night Forecast: Laura brings significant wind to Toledo Bend on Thursday

Tropical alerts are in effect ahead of Laura’s as Laura makes landfall.

TORNADO WATCH until 9 PM for these counties: Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, & Shelby.

THIS EVENING: Scattered showers and storms. An isolated tornado threat, mainly for our southeastern counties. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: ESE to East 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT into THURSDAY MORNING: Rain becomes likely as Laura makes landfall and moves northward into East Texas. Heavy rain and very strong winds (40 mph or higher) likely toward morning in southern counties. Lows: lower to middle 70s. Wind: Increasing from South to North 20-40 mph or higher with gusts possibly greater than 50 mph in southern areas.

THURSDAY: Rain and storms likely, especially east of HWY 69. Rain ends late afternoon to early evening. Totals up to 5 inches, isolated higher amounts. A Flash Flood threat also. Highs: lower 80s and 70s. Wind: North, NW 20-50 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid. Lows: lower to middle 70s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A few showers possible, a 20% chance. Otherwise, partly sunny and hotter. High: 97. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine with clouds. Very humid with a heat index around or above 105 in the afternoon. Low: 76. High: 98. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: More sunshine with a few clouds. Low: 78. High: 97. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: A disturbance and nearby front expected to bring a 20% chance of rain and storms in the latter part of the day. Low: 78. High: 98. Wind: SW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of rain with a front stalling out over our area. Not as hot, but still very humid. Low: 75. High: 93. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine with passing clouds. Low: 75. High: 96. Wind: SW 10 mph.