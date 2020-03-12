Wednesday Night Forecast: Isolated storms late Thursday & cooler by Friday

We had another repeat of great weather today. Morning clouds cleared to give us a lot of sunshine today and temperatures responded to the lower 80s for many of us this afternoon. We will see one more warm day on Thursday, and then a brief cooldown comes (along with rain/storm chances & cloudy skies).

The first storm chance comes Thursday late afternoon where a few isolated severe storms could be possible in East Texas – mainly focused north of I-20. Primary threats are wind gusts and hail if a severe storm occurs.

By Friday, a cold front will put a division in East Texas regarding temperatures–ranging from the 50s to the lower 70s from north to south. Rain will be possible, but not widespread for us. By the weekend, still cloudy with off and on showers or storms but warming back up!

THIS EVENING: Variable clouds, a light breeze, and warm. Temperatures in the 70s to the 60s. Wind: SW, turning South 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds return by Thursday morning. Muggy. Lows: lower to middle 60s. Wind: South, SW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine, overall a mostly cloudy day. Windy & very warm. By late afternoon and evening (after 5 PM), a 30% chance of showers and storms increase with a cold front, especially for central and northern areas. High: 81. Winds: Southwest 20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT into FRIDAY MORNING: The cold front arriving to East Texas, bringing a few showers and storms–especially north of I-20. Elsewhere, some light rain, drizzle, and fog possible. Lows: lower to middle 60s.

FRIDAY: Heaviest rain ending in northern counties (near I-30). During the day, off and on light showers or an isolated storm, chances at 70% north of HWY 79, 40% in Deep East Texas. Morning temperatures in the 50s to the lower 60s. Afternoon temperatures range from the upper 50s to lower 60s north/central, and the lower 70s in southern counties. Wind: ENE 10-15 mph, but SE 5-10 mph in southern areas.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and becoming warmer. A 40% to 60% chance of off and on rain. Low: 60. Highs: 60s to lower 70s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers or isolated storms possible, chances at 30%. Sunshine at times. Low: 64. High: 75. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Warmer and muggy with mostly cloudy skies. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 65. High: 77. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 64. High: 79. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More storms possible with daytime heating, chances at 30%. Low: 64. High: 77. Wind: South 10 mph.