Wednesday Night Forecast: Hottest days of the summer moving in

THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy and gradually becoming mostly clear. Humid. Temperatures in the 80s and 70s. Wind: Variable to SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and muggy. A breeze increasing toward morning. Lows: middle to upper 70s. Wind: South, SW 10 mph.

Heat Advisory in effect to end the week.

Read more here.

THURSDAY: A few clouds in the afternoon and with sunshine. Hot. Highs middle to upper 90s and around 100 for locations west of HWY 69. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine continues and even hotter. Lows: upper 70s. Highs: near 100. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Continued mostly sunny and hot. Lows: upper 70s. Highs near 100. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds & sunshine another humid day. Low: 77. High: 99. Wind: South 5-10 mph, becoming North 5-10 mph late evening. Sunday evening, a 10% chance of t-storms ahead of a cold front.

MONDAY: A front moves into our area and brings a 20% chance of storms. Low: 75. High: 96. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A break from the humidity. Sunshine and tolerable weather. Low: 71. High: 94. Wind: North 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Passing clouds and less humid. A comfortable morning. Cooler but warm afternoon. Lows: upper 60s. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.