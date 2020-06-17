Wednesday Night Forecast: Hotter days to end the week, some rain Father’s Day

THIS EVENING: Isolated storms ending over our area. Skies become clear. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 72. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and hotter. Less than 10% chance of rain for far eastern and southeastern counties. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Passing clouds and very humid. Low: 71. High: 94. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: More clouds and humid. Low: 72. High: 94. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY (FATHER’S DAY): A 30% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon. Still very warm and humid. Low: 73. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: A 30% chance of rain. Low: 73. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds and sunshine with a low rain chance at 20%. Very warm. African dust in our sky. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms possible. Rain chances at 20%. Low: 73. High: 91. Wind: South 5-10 mph.