Wednesday Night Forecast: Hot start to August with weekend rain chances

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 7-31-19

THIS EVENING: Clouds clearing out to a mainly clear sky. Temperatures coming to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear with some clouds by morning (mostly south of I-20). Lows: middle 70s. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and a very humid start to August. Just a 10% for an afternoon thundershower in southern areas. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Heat indices around 100 or slightly higher. Wind: ESE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. A 10% rain chance with daytime heating. Low: lower to middle 70s. High: 94. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% to 40% chance for showers and storms. Not as hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs: Low 90s and upper 80s. Wind: SE 10 mph, turning NE 10 mph Sunday.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A 20% chance of rain. Warmer and humid. Low: 72. High: 92. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds and humid. Lows in the lower to middle 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Hotter. Low: 75. High: 96. Wind: SW 10 mph.

