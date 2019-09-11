Wednesday Night Forecast: Hot end to week with lower rain chances

THIS EVENING: A few showers ending after 8 PM. Clearing skies. Temperatures in the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 10 mph to 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear to a few clouds by morning. Patchy fog. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: South 0-5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and more humid. A 10% to 20% chance of rain mostly in southern areas. High: 96. Wind: Southeast 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A cold front approaches north Texas but will, unfortunately, dissipate as it approaches the area. Not bringing us any relief or rain. Hotter day. Low: 73. High: 98. Wind: Southwest, turning NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds and hotter. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: middle to some upper 90s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and hot with lower humidity. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs: middle to lower 90s. Wind: East 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Lows: upper 60s to lower 70s. Highs: middle 90s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Morning lows in the lower 70s. Highs: lower 90s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.