Wednesday Night Forecast: Hot end to the week, rain possible this weekend

Heat Advisory in effect until 7 PM Thursday for all counties except Anderson, Houston, & Trinity.

Regardless, all of us will experience heat index temperatures above 105° at times. Stay safe outdoors. Read more about the Heat Advisory here.

THIS EVENING: Skies become clear. Humid and breezy. Temperatures in the 80s to the 70s. Wind: SW to South 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Brief clouds return by daybreak. Lows: upper 70s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds to more sunshine by the afternoon. Even hotter. A lighter wind and very humid. High: 95. Wind: SW 10 mph. Heat Advisory in effect until 7 PM. It will feel like 105° – 110°.

FRIDAY: A 20% chance of rain and storms as the atmosphere changes for eastern areas after 4 PM. Even hotter, very humid. Low: 77. High: 98. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY, FOURTH OF JULY: More clouds, and with a pattern change a 30% chance of storms possible. Still hot and humid. Low: 76. High: 94. Wind: North 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and muggy. A 30% chance of rain and t-storms. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and continued humid. A 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 75. High: 91. Wind: East 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated storms possible, chances at 20%. Low: 74. High: 91. Wind: South 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 20% chance of rain or t-storms. Humid and still warm. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.