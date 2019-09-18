Wednesday Night Forecast: Heavy rain & flood threat in southern areas overnight

THIS EVENING: A few showers. Rain increasing a tad bit more in southern areas after 10 PM. Temperatures in the 80s & 70s. Wind: East to SE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT into THURSDAY MORNING: Cloudy with a 40% to 60% chance of rain and storms, especially in Deep East Texas. The threat for some flooding possible. Showers possible elsewhere. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: East 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy. Heavy rain at times in southern areas for the first half of the day. For the rest of us, likely off and on rain and a few storms. Overall rain chances at 70% to 90%. Milder day. Highs: at most the lower 80s and 70s. Wind: ESE 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: A 60% chance of more rain. Rain ending early afternoon in southern areas, and ending by the early evening in central and northern areas. Low: 71. High: 85. Wind: South-Southeast 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of showers or a brief storm in the afternoon. Otherwise, warmer with sunshine after morning clouds. Low: lower 70s. High: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY & MONDAY: Variable clouds and warmer. Very humid. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: lower 90s. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hotter. A 20% chance of afternoon t-showers. Low: 74. High: 94. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 74. High: 90. Wind: SSW 10 mph.