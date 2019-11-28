Wednesday Night Forecast: Few showers on Thanksgiving, strong storms Saturday

THIS EVENING: Cloudy skies with some sprinkles or a shower in western and northern areas. Temperatures in the 50s. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy skies and chilly. Breezy at times with some light rain increasing toward morning. Lows: middle to upper 40s. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): Cloudy skies and rain likely, especially north of I-20 where rain chances are at 60%. South of I-20, chances at 30% to 40%. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s, but middle to upper 50s south of HWY 79. Wind: East 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy with showers and a few t-storms possible. Rain chances at 40%. There is a potential of some stronger storms if significant heating occurs. Warmer and windy. Low: 50. High: 68. Wind: Southeast 20 mph with higher gusts.

SATURDAY: Rain and storms likely with a cold front by midday and afternoon. Some storms could be severe. Rain ending late afternoon. Low: 66. High: 69. Wind: South, becoming WNW 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Chilly day. Low: 46. High: 59. Wind: Northwest 10 mph.

MONDAY: More sunshine, but still a cool day. Low: 40. High: 55. Wind: Northwest 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and a warmer afternoon. Low: 38. High: 63. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. A milder afternoon. Low: 46. High: 67. Wind: South 5-10 mph.