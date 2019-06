Wednesday Night Forecast: Evening t-showers end, more African dust tomorrow

The African dust will linger into tomorrow before letting up by Friday.

Also letting up for a few days, rain chances. Only an isolated storm chance on Thursday afternoon. By Friday and into the weekend, the rain chances do return. This weekend does not look to be a washout, but afternoon storms will put a damper on outdoor plans for parts of East Texas.

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 6-26-19



OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: lower 70s. Winds: South 0-5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with hazy skies. Very humid. High: 90. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with a 10% to 20% chance for showers and storms in the afternoon – mainly eastern areas and Deep East Texas. Lows: 70-73. Highs: around 90. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of storms in the afternoon. Remaining hot and humid. Low: 72. High: 90. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY and MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of storms. Humid. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: upper 80s to around 90. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph Monday, South-Southwest 10 mph on Monday.

TUESDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of storms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low: 71. High: 87. Winds: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 30% chance of showers and a few storms. Mostly cloudy & breezy. Low: 71. High: 89. Winds: South 15 mph.