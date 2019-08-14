Wednesday Night Forecast: Evening storms ending, hot day Thursday & not as humid

Today’s front has brought some heavy showers and storms in some parts of East Texas. While we did not see triple digits, it was still very humid. We will see a brief drop in the humidity to end the week, but it will quickly return this weekend. With this “slightly drier air”, high temperatures Thursday & Friday could be near 100 degrees in a few areas.

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 8-14-19

THIS EVENING: Isolated to widely scattered storms ending after 9 PM. Then, skies becoming clear. Muggy evening. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Areas of fog possible, otherwise mostly clear skies and not as warm – but still humid. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: ENE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies and not as humid. Hot in the afternoon, with highs middle to upper 90s. Wind: East, turning SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Continued lower humidity with plenty of sunshine. Still hot in the afternoon. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: middle to upper 90s and near 100. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Humidity increasing. A 10% chance of rain in Deep East Texas. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: middle to some upper 90s. Wind: SE 10 mph Saturday, SSW 10 mph Sunday.

MONDAY: A 10% chance of showers and a few storms in central and northern areas. Humid. Low: 76. High: 96. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hotter. Low: 75. High: 97. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds & humid. Low: 75. High: 95. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.