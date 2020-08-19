Wednesday Night Forecast: Even cooler morning Thursday, warmer by the weekend

THIS EVENING: Clear skies and cooling down. Temperatures to the 70s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and colder. Lows in the lower to middle 60s. Cannot rule out a brief upper 50 or two in a few areas. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and warmer. High: 91. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: One final morning where we all start in the 60s. More sunshine and a tad warmer. High: 93. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: A few more clouds and hotter, with humidity staying in the comfortable range. Low: 70. High: 94. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Passing clouds and hot. Low: 72. High: 95. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds and sunshine mix. Hot and slightly more humid. A 20% chance of t-storms in southern counties thanks to tropical activity in the Gulf of Mexico. Low: 73. High: 95. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% to 20% chance area-wide of t-storms with a tropical disturbance in the Gulf. Low: 74. High: 94. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and hotter. The Gulf moisture more evident, so it will feel like near 100°. Low: 74. High: 97. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.