Wednesday Night Forecast: “Early summer heatwave” continues

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear skies and very warm. Temperatures to the 70s and 60s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.
OVERNIGHT: Clouds return into Thursday morning. Breezy. Lows: middle 60s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.
THURSDAY: Morning clouds clear to afternoon sunshine. Unseasonably warm with increasing humidity. Nearing record high temperatures. High: 89. Wind: South 15 mph.
Thursday’s Record Highs:
Tyler: 89° (1905)
Longview: 90° (1938)
Lufkin: 90° (1928)
FRIDAY: Clouds increase during the day but remaining very warm. Record temperatures possible. Low: 67. High: 86. Wind: SW 15-20 mph.
Friday’s Record Highs:
Tyler: 87° (1939)
Longview: 88° (1991)
Lufkin: 89° (1907)
SATURDAY: Cold front arrives during the day Saturday. A 30% chance of rain through early afternoon–more likely to occur in Deep East Texas. Breezy and becoming less humid. Low: 67. High: 74. Wind: South, turning West 15 mph.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds and warmer. Low: 48. High: 76. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
MONDAY: Rain and storms return, chances at 40%. Low: 53. High: 67. Wind: SE 10 mph.
TUESDAY: More sunshine and pleasant. Low: 52. High: 73. Wind: NW 10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Sunshine continues. Cool morning, warmer afternoon. Low: 49. High: 75. Wind: SE 5 mph.