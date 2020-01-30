Wednesday Night Forecast: Drizzle increasing, more clouds Thursday

THIS EVENING: Drizzle & mist increasing. Temperatures are cold – staying in the 40s, feeling like the 30s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: More mist and drizzle through the night and into Thursday morning. Lows near 40. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Remaining cloudy. A 20% chance of drizzle during the day, and then light rain by late afternoon and evening. High: near 50. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies to start the day with a 10% chance of rain in the morning hours. Then, a slow clearing of clouds in the afternoon. Low: 41. High: 53. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Lots of sunshine and a warmer afternoon after a cold morning. Low: 36. High: 62. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny to start, then some late afternoon clouds. Even warmer! Low: 43. High: 70. Wind: SW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds increase, and a 30% chance of rain. Breezy & warm. Low: 50. High: 68. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Still a warm day, but a very potent cold front arriving in the late afternoon and evening. Small rain chance, 20% to 30% for now. Low: 56. High: 67. Wind: Southwest, becoming NW 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Much colder with decreasing clouds. Low: 28. High: 45. Wind: NE 10 mph.