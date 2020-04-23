Wednesday Night Forecast: Drier air returns Thursday

OVERNIGHT: Isolated showers end. Decreasing clouds into Thursday morning. Lows: lower 60s to the upper 50s. Wind: NW 10 mph.
THURSDAY: Remaining warm with decreasing clouds. High: 81. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.
FRIDAY: More sunshine and warmer. A 20% chance of rain late day with a cold front. Low: 61. High: 83. Wind: South, turning West 15 mph.
SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds with sunshine returning. A dry weekend. Low: 52. High: 72. Wind: North 10 mph.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies and pleasant. Low: 48. High: 7+. Wind: East 5-10 mph.
MONDAY: A few more clouds and warmer. Low: 55. High: 79. Wind: SE 10 mph.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. A 20% chance of showers in the afternoon and evening. Low: 63. High: 82. Wind: South 15 mph.
WEDNESDAY: A 20% chance of rain or a few storms with a cold front. Low: 65. High: 80. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.