Wednesday Night Forecast: Delta impacts begin Thursday, ending by Saturday AM

THIS EVENING: Mostly clear and warm. Temperatures to the 70s and 60s. Wind: East 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increasing. Milder start. Lows: upper 50s to mainly lower 60s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly to mainly cloudy. A 30% to 40% chance of showers during the afternoon and especially evening and night. Not everyone will see rain. Highs: upper 70s to lower 80s. Wind: East 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with spotty showers, highest coverage in Deep East Texas (mainly Toledo Bend). Rain chances up to 60%. Strong wind gusts near 50 mph possible east of HWY 69 & south of HWY 79 during the afternoon and evening as Delta makes landfall. Cooler day. Highs: upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: NE 15 mph, some gusts 30-50 mph during the afternoon and evening.

FRIDAY NIGHT into SATURDAY MORNING: Storm moving through Louisiana and heading northeast. Breezy and cooler with decreasing clouds. Low: 64. Wind: North-NW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine returning as clouds clear to the east. Becoming warmer. More humid. High: 85. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine, breezy, and hot. Low: 65. High: 90. Wind: SW 15 mph.

MONDAY: A 20% chance of rain and storms ahead of a cold front. Rain chances from afternoon to evening. Low: 70. High: 87. Wind: SW, turning NW 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine and cooler. Low: 58. High: 79. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and a seasonal day. Low: 53. High: 81. Wind: North 5-10 mph.