Wednesday Night Forecast: Cool start to Thursday as comfortable weather continues

THIS EVENING: Clear skies and cooling down. Temperatures to the 70s and some 60s. Wind: NE 10 mph coming down to 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows: middle 50s to near 60. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny and comfortable. High: 89. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and warm. Low: 63. High: 92. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer with low humidity. Low: 66. High: 94. Wind: East 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Hotter afternoon. Low: 68. High: 95. Wind: SE 5 mph.

MONDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Humidity increasing. Low: 70. High: 97. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Hotter day and a few more clouds. Low: 72. High: 98. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Low: 73. High: 98. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.