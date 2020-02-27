Wednesday Night Forecast: Coldest night of February with more sun tomorrow

THIS EVENING: Clear and cold. Winds will relax this evening to 5-10 mph, and then light to calm after 9 PM. Temperatures drop through the 40s and into the 30s. Many areas will be close to freezing by 10 PM.

OVERNIGHT: The wind will relax allowing for a cold start by Thursday morning with a clear sky. Lows will range from the upper 20s to as cold as 25 degrees. Wind: Light West, SW 0-5 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine continues and a milder afternoon. Highs: middle 50s. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine. Another cold morning, and then a warmer afternoon. Low: 36. High: 63. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine and becoming warmer in the afternoon. Low: 41. High: 70. Wind: SW 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Warmer, breezy, and muggy. Low: 51. High: 74. Wind: Southwest 15-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers or a few storms in the afternoon. Windy & very warm. Lows near 60. Highs in the lower 70s. Wind: South 20 mph.

TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): Showers and storms possible, chances at 40%. Still warm and humid. Low: 64. High: 72. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Passing clouds, remaining mild. Low: 46. High: 67. Wind: West 5-10 mph.